Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc sold 4,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $502,000, down from 9,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 6.14 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 42.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,237 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.02M, up from 5,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.47. About 29.02 million shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.14 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc, which manages about $292.09 million and $76.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,910 shares to 7,444 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Street Fighting Man: Buying More AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie On A Roll, Buy AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer secures Humira license from AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88 million. On Thursday, November 29 Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 42,450 shares. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274. $8.81 million worth of stock was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 202,376 shares to 507,143 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 39,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,067 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons To Buy Facebook Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) misled users in violation of the Districtâ€™s Consumer Protection Procedures Act – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. $6.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. $117,840 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. had sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72 million on Wednesday, August 15. On Monday, July 23 Cox Christopher K sold $2.23 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,600 shares. Shares for $10.77M were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Shares for $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10.

