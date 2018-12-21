Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Actuant Corporation Class A (ATU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 62,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,450 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.95 million, down from 921,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Actuant Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 201,443 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 10.58% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wpp Plc (WPPGY) by 34.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 7,705 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 14,668 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, down from 22,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wpp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 113,982 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. WPP plc – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:WPPGY) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40 million and $262.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 16,881 shares to 41,830 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 616,595 shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $119.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 101,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT).

