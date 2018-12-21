Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 103.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 295,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 581,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40M, up from 285,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 240,927 shares traded. Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) has declined 35.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.22M, up from 92,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 3.20M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Since December 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $89,938 activity. DEBENHAM STEPHEN had sold 15,112 shares worth $54,705 on Saturday, December 1.

Among 9 analysts covering Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Aerohive Networks had 14 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich initiated it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Wednesday, June 8 report. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Monday, February 6 to “Mkt Perform”. As per Thursday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Craig Hallum initiated it with “Buy” rating and $6.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Wunderlich. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 14 by Wunderlich. DA Davidson initiated it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Friday, December 16 report. The stock of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 26. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 14 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company given on Thursday, August 6.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $267.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 41,394 shares to 134,941 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 83,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,919 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold HIVE shares while 21 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.40 million shares or 17.06% more from 21.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma reported 972,445 shares stake. Spark Inv Management Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 97,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0% or 1,801 shares. Menta Lc reported 311,804 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 247,048 shares. Citigroup invested in 9,973 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 41,714 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,200 shares. Rbf Cap Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,000 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Group One Trading LP reported 8,344 shares. Millennium Limited Com stated it has 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 55,904 shares.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB | NYSE:ACB) Executing on All Fronts – Midas Letter” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application – Business Wire” published on May 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application – Business Wire” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerohive Networks Ships 802.11ax Access Points to European Customer – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aerohive® Expands Local Cloud-Management Capabilities and Scale – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 23 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of PLD in report on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral – Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 23. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 27 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Monday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $73 target. As per Friday, May 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $804.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 121,400 shares to 142,013 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE:AIV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,180 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intrust Bank Na stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advsr Asset accumulated 58,241 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 560,638 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 15,000 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 671 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 501,421 shares. Natixis invested in 0.04% or 91,220 shares. 25,775 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 62,043 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 3.02 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 23,528 shares. Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca owns 6,175 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.