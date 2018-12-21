Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 49.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 27,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,919 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, down from 55,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 48,109 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 29.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – AVAV: AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabi is encouraged to contact us; 07/03/2018 – Research funding for $AVAV tactical missile systems (29% of sales) keeps declining. Selling overpriced drones to farmers is not going to bail them out #bearish; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,330 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08 million, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $380.88. About 190,654 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.7 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold AVAV shares while 56 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AeroVironment had 32 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $324,042 activity. 3,659 shares were sold by Flittie Kirk J., worth $266,229 on Thursday, July 12.

Analysts await AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. AVAV’s profit will be $3.30 million for 118.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by AeroVironment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.72% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $743.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 7,216 shares to 176,208 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.