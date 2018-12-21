Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 79.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 8,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.78M, up from 11,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.8. About 170,419 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 1,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,023 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.37 million, up from 52,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.83M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $454,213 activity. Shares for $224,818 were sold by Churchill Dwight D..

More important recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Among Founding Donors to Establish The Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Gurufocus.com published article titled: “Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Buys 4 New Stocks – GuruFocus.com”, Gurufocus.com published: “The 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 for 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “MGH receives $40M for ALS center named after Sean Healey – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $183.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy (VDE) by 8,616 shares to 45,894 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,746 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. 177 shares valued at $45,262 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Wednesday, July 18. WILSON D ELLEN had sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07 million on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 26,033 shares valued at $7.05M was made by Nelson Steven H on Friday, September 7. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $1.72M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, November 28. HOOPER MICHELE J had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million.

