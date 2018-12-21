Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 203.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, up from 5,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 192,245 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT KNSA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 14/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 23.33 Points (0.31%); 28/03/2018 – PSivida: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Will Trade Under New NASDAQ Ticker Symbol EYPT, Effective April 2; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 03/05/2018 – NASDAQ: UNITY IPO IN PRELAUNCH PENDING ADDED PRICE DISCOVERY; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 13/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES ALZH.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corporation (AGCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 82,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.86 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Agco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 890,140 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold AGCO shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 65.50 million shares or 0.52% more from 65.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 104,515 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,870 shares. Asset One, Japan-based fund reported 116,250 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 228,634 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 212 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 48,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 389,951 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Nomura Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 57,024 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Tradewinds Management Llc has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Blair William Il has 4,520 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 5,801 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 36 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 94,745 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $90.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 136,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $117,250 activity.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $97.86M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.36% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $354,790 activity. Wedenborn Lars also sold $224,850 worth of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) by 4,520 shares to 100 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,284 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). West Virginia-based City Holdg has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Ww Invsts has 0.08% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.02% or 74,000 shares. 213,888 are held by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.35% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 54,843 shares. 35,945 were reported by British Columbia Mngmt. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 8,357 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 17,675 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 34,311 shares.

