Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 151,526 shares traded or 136.24% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 7,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.36M, up from 56,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 4.68 million shares traded or 216.37% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16

Among 26 analysts covering Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $473.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 30,475 shares to 39,197 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,446 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 152 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 95.38 million shares or 0.76% less from 96.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce reported 0.15% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 821 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.11% or 4.29M shares. Two Sigma Securities holds 10,585 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 3,215 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,724 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 651,855 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 121,725 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.08% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dana Investment Incorporated reported 6,252 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 163,100 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 1.06% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold CPTA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.35 million shares or 43.90% less from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 270,380 shares. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Kemper accumulated 228,737 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Eqis Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 19,539 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 21,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roumell Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.13% or 70,770 shares. Punch & Associates Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 173,660 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 14,201 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 40,000 shares. Stephens Ar owns 64,203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 6,100 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 17 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 7,420 shares stake. Ares Management owns 0.12% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 288,866 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.01% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 609,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 196,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,694 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).