Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc. (SPAR) by 45.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 163,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,481 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.71 million, up from 359,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Spartan Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 254,899 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 53.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 17/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 15/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Says Tom Ninneman Has Been Promoted to Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Supporting Operation Spartan Shield, 28th Infantry Division remains mission focused; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 – $0.66; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Motors To Reveal New Technology Enhancements To Its Spartan Advanced Protection System® At FDIC International; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Spartan College Leads Way in Addressing Skills Gap in Aviation Maintenance; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 383.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 25,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.42 million, up from 6,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 3.11M shares traded or 81.38% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 7.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since September 13, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $553,972 activity. ROMEO DOMINIC A had bought 20,000 shares worth $146,242 on Monday, November 5. MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY also bought $110,178 worth of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $182,860 were bought by Adams Daryl M. The insider Sharman James A. bought 15,997 shares worth $118,685. Clevinger Thomas R bought 14,000 shares worth $104,510.

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spartan Motors: Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) CEO Daryl Adams on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spartan Motors acquires Strobes-R-Us – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights TheStreet, EVO Payments, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Allakos, SORL Auto Parts, and SPAR Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPAR Canada Awarded Clorox Partner of the Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inovio (INO) to Receive Milestone Payment From AstraZeneca – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion (ALXN) to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics for $855M – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alexion: Finding Success By Improving Lives – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMAG to Acquire Ciraparantag Maker Perosphere Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

