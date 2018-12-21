Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Common (PEP) by 6.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 14,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 189,865 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.23 million, down from 204,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.55. About 5.34 million shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 66.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,215 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65 million, up from 6,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $150.09. About 291,785 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ) by 746,870 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $64.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corporation Common (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.72 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

