Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 46.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 877,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253.70 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 1.16M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Amazon C (AMZN) by 16.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 1,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.03B, up from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Amazon C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $57.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1403.54. About 8.25 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2725.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Gr by 68,218 shares to 85,417 shares, valued at $4.95B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesfor (NYSE:CRM) by 29,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,689 shares, and cut its stake in Willis T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tybourne Cap (Hk) reported 60,540 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Mngmt holds 580 shares. The California-based Glynn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 12.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 3.76% or 510,000 shares. Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 789 shares. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited owns 9,329 shares. Moreover, Lyon Street Ltd Liability has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 596 shares. Illinois-based Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.76% or 709,714 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornercap Counsel reported 410 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kistler reported 499 shares stake. Howard Hughes Institute stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $13.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 12.96 million shares to 16.33M shares, valued at $507.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

