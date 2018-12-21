First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 4,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,980 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.77M, down from 139,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 7.18M shares traded or 32.95% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review

Stelac Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 165.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc bought 1,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40M, up from 827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $57.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1403.07. About 8.24M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $982.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,824 shares to 62,722 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 48,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. Shares for $5.40M were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O had sold 42,450 shares worth $3.82 million. 50,000 shares were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL, worth $4.88M. 16,850 shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A, worth $1.50M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. 5,400 shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F, worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 435 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $824,513 on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,230 shares worth $2.32M. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock or 181 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31M. $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $341.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 38,845 shares to 236,222 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,380 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).