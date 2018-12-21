Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 25.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,981 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 26,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 10.10M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 6,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.35 million, up from 244,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 3.02 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $337.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,868 shares to 41,036 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,653 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C Non.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.54 billion for 12.69 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $167.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Etf (SCHF) by 45,229 shares to 287,822 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (SCHE) by 16,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Ca Amt (CMF).