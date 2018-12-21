Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 94.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 57,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 60,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 4.37 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,712 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38M, down from 27,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.56. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Mizuho. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 6. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, February 2 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Park National Oh reported 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 72,515 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Mathes Incorporated holds 5,505 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 481,640 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm accumulated 1,046 shares. Fund Evaluation Grp Inc Lc owns 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,291 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company has 5,267 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance holds 4.38% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 421,974 shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 8.37 million are owned by Geode. United Asset Strategies has invested 1.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Linscomb & Williams holds 25,001 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. 1,777 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares with value of $360,520 were sold by Patton Cynthia M.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph. 1,000 shares valued at $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67M worth of stock or 11,451 shares. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 188,090 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $60.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 15,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $164 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, January 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 18. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by GBH Insights. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $182.0 target in Friday, March 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, October 18 to “Hold”.