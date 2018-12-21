Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37455.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 33,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 1.19M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,415 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.42 million, down from 53,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $218.52. About 724,729 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Mgmt holds 0.24% or 15,124 shares. Coho Limited invested in 0.04% or 6,666 shares. Delta Cap Ltd Com holds 13,601 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 565 were reported by Sageworth. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 96,012 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 413,492 shares. 5,684 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Ltd Co. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 176 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 0.07% or 220,756 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,676 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 38,703 shares. 275 are held by Bartlett Company Lc. Clinton invested in 2,919 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. Polen Thomas E Jr had sold 5,243 shares worth $1.28M. Shares for $3.18 million were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. Lim James C sold $1.26M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, November 8. Borzi James W had sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49M on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 was made by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 4,530 shares valued at $1.07 million was made by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.75 million for 20.54 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $210.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Hold” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, January 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 70,138 shares to 113,014 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Idx Allwrld (VEU).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9,800 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX) by 15,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 40,480 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 2,551 shares. Moreover, Amer Inv Ser has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,540 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested 0.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Chilton Invest Com Limited Liability Corp reported 2,461 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mawer Investment Management Limited holds 51,329 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 1,961 shares. Atria Lc owns 5,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,964 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.73M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. City invested in 130 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 7,672 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 97,744 shares.