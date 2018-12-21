Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.95M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 2.20 million shares traded or 7.30% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 81.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 5,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $263,000, down from 6,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $154.53. About 490,489 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Vetr upgraded the shares of BUD in report on Thursday, August 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Monday, August 22. As per Monday, September 21, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 26 by ING Group. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 30 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Tsushin holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,420 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 417 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested 0.21% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clarkston Lc holds 1.2% or 373,903 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 11,800 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated holds 758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc holds 99,377 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.13% or 8,931 shares. Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 400 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,500 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.47% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 56,948 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 2,416 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. F5 Networks Inc. had 126 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, May 31. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 16 with “Hold”. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 18 by Sterne Agee CRT. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JMP Securities on Friday, November 13 to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Drexel Hamilton.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $10.49 million activity. Dreyer Michael L sold $1.04M worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, August 21. $21,104 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. 2,540 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $460,375 were sold by BEVIER DEBORAH L. MCMILLAN STEPHEN sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 5,804 shares. $1.51 million worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by BERGERON SANDRA E. on Monday, November 19. Locoh-Donou Francois sold 8,530 shares worth $1.52 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv owns 63,901 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 28,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Raymond James Associates holds 45,981 shares. 2,814 are held by Transamerica Fincl Advsr. Bp Pcl has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,000 shares. 106,624 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Da Davidson And Com reported 9,224 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 0% or 677 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 17,671 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 333,634 shares. 5,866 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability. France-based Natixis has invested 0.11% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada accumulated 180 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 168 shares.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 10.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.83 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $122.47 million for 19.13 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.55% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 484 shares to 6,205 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 7,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).