Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 33.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 55,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,398 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.60 million, down from 168,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 1.51 million shares traded or 42.29% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabre Capital Partners Sa who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 634,245 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.81 million for 26.63 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 8,917 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital holds 66,400 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 10,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial invested in 904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 10,843 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,859 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 92,597 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt. Retirement Of Alabama reported 38,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 1.73% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Secs Inc stated it has 2,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 47,945 are owned by Cambridge Fincl Gp Incorporated. Bamco Inc has invested 1.92% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Garrison Finance Corp has 2.77% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. Gopal Ajei sold $1.79M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $532,894 were sold by THURK MICHAEL on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, September 13 the insider SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $461,327. Another trade for 3,511 shares valued at $657,224 was made by Emswiler Shane on Tuesday, September 4. CASHMAN JAMES E III also sold $5.14 million worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, August 13.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa, which manages about $302.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 20,500 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX).

Among 19 analysts covering Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ansys Inc. had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 8. On Friday, January 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy”. Evercore maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Friday, June 9 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 28 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Should You Hold on to ANSYS (ANSS) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ANSYS, Nordic American Tankers, Woodward, GW Pharmaceuticals, CareTrust REIT, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Benzinga” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $23.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,826 shares to 62,747 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 33,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Among 15 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 59 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMP in report on Wednesday, April 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $145 target in Friday, August 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, December 19. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Friday, March 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $168.0 target in Friday, December 15 report.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 earnings per share, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.52M for 6.78 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.