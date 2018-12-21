Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 51,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 199,815 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.76M, up from 148,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $252.3. About 1.86M shares traded or 66.78% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 870.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 80,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49M, up from 9,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 1.46M shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,160 shares to 189,327 shares, valued at $45.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,115 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Can Run Higher – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Leerink Swann maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 9. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $335.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, January 28 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 4 by Leerink Swann. Bernstein maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, August 18. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $204.0 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 4.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $8.08 million activity. $2.67M worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was sold by FRANK JEFFREY. Shares for $209,498 were sold by DUCHENE TODD M on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Pier Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 11,797 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 55,129 shares. Bluestein R H has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 7,500 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,861 shares. Da Davidson And owns 18,546 shares. 53,905 are held by Brown Advisory. Gotham Asset Limited Company invested in 0.32% or 371,419 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Arrow Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 13,736 shares. Kepos LP has invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.05% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Metals & Mining Etf (XME) by 18,208 shares to 27,652 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 18 by William Blair. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 19 by Suntrust Robinson. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Needham. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 16. Imperial Capital maintained FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) rating on Thursday, March 22. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $53 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 4. Needham maintained FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Tuesday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Raymond James. William Blair upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 20 report.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Completes the Acquisition of Acyclica – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Hikes ’18 Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Introduces Raymarine Element Series with Lifelike Sonar Imaging – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.