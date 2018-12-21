Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 27,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.24 million, down from 174,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 93.61M shares traded or 134.60% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 98.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11,000, down from 24,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.39M shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 49.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $963.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 13,190 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 85,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 120.25% or $0.95 from last year’s $0.79 per share.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $450.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,747 shares to 99,694 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 10,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).