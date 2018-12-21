Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 83.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 41,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241,000, down from 49,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.70M shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 63.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 131.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 263,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 463,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.52 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 93.61 million shares traded or 134.63% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US

Among 20 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 68 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets downgraded Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Friday, February 3 to “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Friday, March 23 report. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 13 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Monday, November 16. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $28 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 17 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10700 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Thursday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold CLVS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 53.65 million shares or 1.55% more from 52.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 71,078 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.94 million shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 21,231 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.78M shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.05% or 8,500 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 18,215 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.41M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 48,482 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A accumulated 0% or 235 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 8,300 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 5.78% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $19.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 75,580 shares to 124,643 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 237,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & F (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $15,328 activity. 284 Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares with value of $6,029 were sold by Rolfe Lindsey. 250 shares valued at $5,308 were sold by IVERS-READ GILLIAN C on Tuesday, December 4.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-1.73 earnings per share, down 36.22% or $0.46 from last year’s $-1.27 per share. After $-1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, December 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by CLSA on Wednesday, April 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, November 3. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform.” rating in Monday, October 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 2 by Monness. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 24. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 31. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Friday, September 11 report.

