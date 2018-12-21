Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10.75 million shares traded or 133.10% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, down from 92,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.35M shares traded or 138.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Friday, June 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 25. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 1 report. Pacific Crest downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 27. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Longbow. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 27.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ATVI, WDC – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Safer’ Dividend NASDAQ Dogs Hunt 26.5%-59.4% Net Gains Per Broker December Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Western Digital (WDC) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How Hard Will the Huawei Scandal Hit American Stocks? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 26,560 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 976,810 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 262,407 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 239,793 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 72,915 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 854,768 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested in 38,351 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 129,926 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com stated it has 376,136 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 309 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 2.01 million shares. 11,934 are held by Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Company.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. On Monday, July 30 the insider LONG MARK P sold $1.77 million.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $451.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 154 shares to 7,739 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Monday, August 17 by Pacific Crest. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by Goldman Sachs. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Thursday, December 17 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 2. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was downgraded by Pacific Crest. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Monday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 11 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Nearing Important Point – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Next Supercycle May Come Sooner Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr reported 2.82% stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 29.48 million shares. Weybosset Mngmt Limited invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Llc has 1.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 513,144 shares. First Commercial Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 63,058 shares. Moreover, Bollard Gp Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,969 shares. Mcrae Cap holds 1.75% or 18,289 shares. 2.20M were accumulated by Amp Cap Limited. Covington Inv Advsr holds 2.55% or 34,713 shares in its portfolio. 59,590 were reported by Bbr Prtn Limited Liability. Hanseatic Serv Incorporated reported 10,134 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested 4.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provise Management Gru Ltd reported 43,618 shares.