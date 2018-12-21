Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) by 79.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 29,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,623 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $250,000, down from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 1.32M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 37.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 4,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,406 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.15 million, down from 53,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.9. About 39.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.12 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M on Monday, July 9.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.39 million activity. $931,200 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was sold by INSOFT STEVEN J.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. OHI’s profit will be $154.97 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $293.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) by 211,026 shares to 819,747 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S P 500 Trust Etf (SPY) by 2,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).