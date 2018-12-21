Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 25.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 12,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 49,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 1,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,073 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50 million, down from 12,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $157.45. About 12.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, February 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 26 by Susquehanna. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 27. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 21. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, March 28 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Thursday, September 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 14 by JP Morgan. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $981.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 1,758 shares to 15,690 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 249,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,677 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,895 are owned by Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Murphy Mgmt holds 0.18% or 29,609 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,346 shares. Sns Fin Group Ltd invested in 4,083 shares. Essex Services has 20,224 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 205 shares. 65,087 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Montecito Comml Bank Trust invested in 7,768 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 4,547 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Co owns 15,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 37,433 are held by Boston Advsr. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 2.04M shares. Nbt State Bank N A has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,511 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 370,257 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold $105,919. 5,066 shares were sold by Nudi Jonathon, worth $225,155. On Monday, August 20 SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1,000 shares. OGrady Shawn P had sold 82,244 shares worth $3.74M.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Sunday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. On Friday, April 20 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 27. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by Pacific Crest. Brean Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, April 4. Brean Capital has “Buy” rating and $155 target. On Friday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, November 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $220 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 27 by Pacific Crest. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.30 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 5,231 shares. 563,044 are owned by Congress Asset Ma. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.99% or 552,975 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,830 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Philadelphia Tru Company invested in 3.49% or 188,502 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 59,590 shares. Css Ltd Il stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 11,530 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp reported 101,896 shares. The Colorado-based Milestone Gru Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 155,358 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman Company. Dock Street Asset Management has 193,674 shares for 13.62% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe reported 42,001 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,613 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

