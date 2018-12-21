Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 14.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33 million, up from 20,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.06M shares traded or 138.26% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 74.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 108,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,546 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.58 million, down from 145,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 4.50 million shares traded or 61.92% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, January 11. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Nomura. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Negative” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by OTR Global. Bernstein maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. Longbow initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 6. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $125 target. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 10 by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,067 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mngmt Corp holds 4.18% or 21,661 shares in its portfolio. Guild Inc holds 8.8% or 38,675 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited accumulated 9,126 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 11,636 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 929 shares. Smithfield holds 48,351 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill invested in 54,173 shares. Rothschild And Comm Asset Us Inc reported 304,348 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore accumulated 67,200 shares or 2.74% of the stock. American National Bank & Trust stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Convergence Investment Prns Lc holds 1.54% or 33,517 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $14.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 1,405 shares to 8,322 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 33,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of A in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, August 14. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, May 15 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 18. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Barclays Capital.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. Another trade for 8,902 shares valued at $658,748 was made by Grau Dominique on Monday, December 3. CLARK PAUL N sold $197,294 worth of stock or 2,876 shares. 1,500 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $106,590 were sold by Gonsalves Rodney. $371,296 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by FIELDS HEIDI on Tuesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Life owns 13,216 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 7,368 are owned by Cleararc. 123,500 are owned by Sector Gamma As. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 15,105 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 1,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 112,868 shares. 106,223 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.28 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 61,500 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ellington Limited Liability Corp owns 5,400 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has 94 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).