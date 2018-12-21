Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc. (ARQL) by 30.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 112,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,602 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43 million, down from 365,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 245,547 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 133.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Albert D Mason Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co. (BDX) by 150.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,288 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38M, up from 2,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $217.06. About 508,890 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule had 9 analyst reports since December 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 11. Leerink Swann upgraded ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on Thursday, April 5 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy”. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, December 9 with “Mkt Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 12 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, December 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by FBR Capital.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $672.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 76,743 shares to 140,626 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 154,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArQule: Continued Upside As Additional Catalysts Loom – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule up 5% on encouraging miransertib data – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, IPOs (Dec. 2-8) – Benzinga” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows HudBay Minerals, Meridian Bioscience, ArQule, Mesoblast, Concho Resources, and Liberty Global Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Sees New Life In 22-Year-Old ArQule Stock (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,428 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.22M shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.03% or 8,962 shares. Wallace Capital Incorporated owns 809 shares. Pure Financial Advsr reported 0.14% stake. Wms Prtnrs reported 11,491 shares. Chilton Inv Lc reported 0.93% stake. Zuckerman Investment Group Limited owns 1,395 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,175 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor reported 995 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Lc holds 0% or 2,359 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset holds 0.23% or 1,002 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arizona State Retirement reported 75,306 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M worth of stock or 4,530 shares. FORLENZA VINCENT A also sold $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. Another trade for 5,243 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by Polen Thomas E Jr. 5,887 shares were sold by Borzi James W, worth $1.49 million on Friday, November 30. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96M. Another trade for 5,189 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, December 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 3 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BDX in report on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Friday, August 5 report.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to acquire advanced bioprocessing business from BD – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Becton, Dickinson And Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Aristocrat BD Beats Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2018.