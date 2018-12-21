Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 13.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 12,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 105,220 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.42M, up from 92,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.44 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Corp New (T) by 7.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,880 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.33 million, up from 119,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 54.06M shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1.74M shares. 216,192 were accumulated by Regal Invest Llc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 9.38M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 1,115 are owned by Smart Portfolios Ltd Company. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,250 shares. Karp Cap Management Corporation reported 15,260 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.3% or 17.69 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Inv Mngmt has invested 4.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Portland Invest Counsel holds 21,400 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company has 23,211 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 903,095 were accumulated by First Manhattan. 194,260 are owned by Private Capital Advsr. Davis R M invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 32,041 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 26 to “Equal-Weight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Saturday, September 5. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 18 with “Hold”.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $230.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,109 shares to 9,134 shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 18,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,166 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $577.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 9,633 shares to 260,001 shares, valued at $29.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,270 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 18,394 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 51,637 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 595,960 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pnc Finance Ser Group reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 24,523 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bamco stated it has 43,740 shares. Cambridge Trust Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,697 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,011 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.39% or 496,264 shares. 159,344 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 232,914 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 112,868 shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by CLARK PAUL N. The insider Grau Dominique sold 8,902 shares worth $658,748. Shares for $106,590 were sold by Gonsalves Rodney. $371,296 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by FIELDS HEIDI on Tuesday, September 11.