Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 9,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,724 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18M, down from 104,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 13.44 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,810 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $503.42 million, down from 12,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 3.45 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Cybersecurity firm Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.63B, EST. $1.40B; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins; 09/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 380; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Outlines Strategy for `End of Easy’ in Markets; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO REVEAL MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP INCLUDING BONUSES IN UK FOR 2017 OF 72.7 PCT – SPOKESMAN; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 165,625 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,963 shares. Baltimore owns 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,947 shares. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 0.81% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 87,037 shares. 1.74 million were accumulated by Zacks Invest Management. Ht Prtn Lc reported 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canal Insur stated it has 320,000 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 424,900 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company holds 5,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,448 are held by Selway Asset Mgmt. Argent reported 298,129 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp invested in 5.69% or 198,230 shares. Moreover, Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wills Financial Gp holds 109,475 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.92 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Key Driver For AT&T Returns In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Forcing Content on Customers Only Will Hurt AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Top Telecom ETFs to Consider – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons. The firm earned “Perform” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Oppenheimer. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Moffet Nathanson downgraded the shares of T in report on Friday, April 1 to “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Fortive and Morgan Stanley – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Morgan Stanley, Ross Stores and Dominion Energy – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley is said to shut down Moscow equities, FX desks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $173.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 485 shares to 20,420 shares, valued at $1.50 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 78,246 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 205,795 shares. Regions Finance owns 29,966 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Raymond James Advsr reported 67,033 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc has 326,612 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Covington invested in 0.01% or 2,096 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 1.12M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.43M shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of The West has 0.22% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Schwab Charles Invest holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5.98 million shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation owns 236,821 shares. Thompson Davis Communication reported 250 shares. Mufg Americas owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 713,500 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg initiated it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, July 13 report. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of MS in report on Thursday, February 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 19. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, October 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 31 by JP Morgan. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Tuesday, October 20. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Vining Sparks maintained it with “Strong-Buy” rating and $51 target in Friday, April 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, January 3.