James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX) by 15.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,610 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, down from 45,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 264,478 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 7.89% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 3.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 44,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $178.58 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $122.61. About 1.27M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush downgraded the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, November 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, December 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by Evercore. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, August 28 with “Neutral” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150.0 target in Wednesday, November 29 report. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, November 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 205,849 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.44M shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 43 shares. Pitcairn Company owns 17,092 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.24% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 14,200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 137,491 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 480 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 662,952 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,791 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Conning reported 4,728 shares. Hudson Bay Management LP invested in 0.03% or 15,600 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,048 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 2.35 million shares to 27.35M shares, valued at $35.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Praxair Inc (Call) (NYSE:PX) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.28 million activity. Anagnost Andrew had sold 23,008 shares worth $3.50M.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 170.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Krusi Alan, worth $106,660 on Thursday, November 1. Trent T McKenna sold $821,850 worth of stock. Lane Brian E. sold $1.59 million worth of stock or 29,247 shares.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 84.44% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FIX’s profit will be $30.67M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Comfort Systems USA had 11 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BB&T Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 30 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, April 30. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 8 by Sidoti. On Friday, January 13 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Friday, August 12 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 11 by Sidoti. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.