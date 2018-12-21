Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 90.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $316,000, down from 16,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Health insurance giant Aetna under legal fire from New York City Cardiologist; 17/04/2018 – Effective 1Q 2018, Aetna Will Present the Remainder of Its Fincl Results in the Corporate/Other Category; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON BOOSTED DISCK, VIAB, COL, AET, TWX IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Automatically Apply Pharmacy Rebates Beginning in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Surgery Partners: Cowhey Joins Surgery Partners From Aetna

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 80.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 238,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, down from 297,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 490,933 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, RECORD $1.1 BLN ANNUAL ORDER INTAKE OVER LAST 12 MNTHS (UP 48%) SUPPORTS 2020 SALES TARGET OF AROUND $3 BLN AND AROUND $4 BLN BY 2022; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv and Veoneer hold Investor Day ahead of spin-off; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: AGREEMENT W/ CEVIAN RE CEVIAN’S OWNERSHIP OF VEONEER; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – PROCESS OF SPINNING OFF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS UNDER NAME VEONEER IS PROGRESSING WELL; 13/03/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 7.5%; 16/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $110

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, June 16. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 27. Sterne Agee CRT maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Tuesday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $162.0 target in Tuesday, September 8 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 2. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $194 target in Monday, May 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, May 15 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company accumulated 287,393 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 232,135 shares. Brown Advisory owns 13,692 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 494,136 shares. 5,956 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Carroll Financial Associate Inc holds 6,616 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.3% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,320 shares. Boston Limited Company accumulated 6,721 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 1,729 shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1.21M shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,103 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 7,213 shares. Twin Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET).

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,819 shares to 54,224 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Analysts await Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.03 per share. ALV’s profit will be $154.24M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Autoliv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.11% EPS growth.

Among 31 analysts covering Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV), 7 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Autoliv Inc had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, January 3. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Longbow. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, July 31. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 5 by Mizuho.