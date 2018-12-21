Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (BANC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.43M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 898,799 shares traded or 68.63% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 30.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 11/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Schedule Conference Call for April 12; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 87.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 13,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87 million, down from 15,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $66.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1394.6. About 9.13 million shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $88.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 32,785 shares to 33,200 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 63.62 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Another trade for 1,645 shares valued at $3.09 million was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q had sold 1,375 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, November 2. 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Carlson Cap has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Vantage Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 18,710 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 349 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust holds 1.67% or 7,529 shares. Hartline Invest reported 5,510 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 2.2% or 3,992 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc owns 2.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,575 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 5,179 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Windward Management Ca owns 7.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,228 shares. 383 were accumulated by Shoker Counsel. S R Schill reported 1,559 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Martin Currie invested in 3,581 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold BANC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 54.85 million shares or 2.55% less from 56.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Geode Capital Mgmt accumulated 402,832 shares. Clover Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 185,260 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 949,348 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs invested in 391,306 shares. Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland has 0.83% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 960,094 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Ltd holds 16.67% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 3.40 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12,567 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 751,772 shares. Principal Inc accumulated 0.01% or 344,402 shares. Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 181 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BANC’s profit will be $11.65 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.40 million activity. Smith Michael Alan had bought 4,600 shares worth $75,900. Shares for $2,127 were sold by WYCOFF W KIRK. Shares for $2,028 were bought by Fallon-Walsh Barbara on Tuesday, September 4.

