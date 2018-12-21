Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 32.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 27,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63 billion, down from 82,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 68.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 32.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 15.86M shares traded or 68.96% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 472,465 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $175.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands (LTD) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,360 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, July 7. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell” on Friday, May 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy”. Jefferies initiated Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, September 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 30.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc accumulated 12,658 shares. Burney has 18,496 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 6,919 shares. Meritage Mngmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bath Savings Tru Co owns 7,120 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Dean Associates Lc has invested 0.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Fiduciary owns 92,189 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Howe Rusling invested in 1.93% or 191,663 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,731 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt invested in 5,224 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things That Really Matter When Investing in Marijuana Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Better Late Than Never: How The Tobacco Industry Could Benefit From Pot (NASDAQ:CRON)(NYSE:MO) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everything Has Changed: The Big 5 Canadian Cannabis Companies Have Achieved ‘Platform Status’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: A Juul In Its Crown? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl owns 11,015 shares. Cambridge Trust Com holds 603,135 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Com, New York-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Diligent Llc reported 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 13.07M shares. Covington Mngmt owns 252,140 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wagner Bowman Management has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Magnetar Financial Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,915 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 674,029 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Sit Assoc stated it has 879,775 shares. 7,821 are owned by Pettee. Advisory Ntwk holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 152,377 shares. Sirios Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 4% or 2.63 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $309.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp Depositary Unit (NASDAQ:IEP) by 76 shares to 4,401 shares, valued at $311.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp Com (NASDAQ:WDC) by 167,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Mexico Capped Etf (EWW).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2800 target in Friday, August 11 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold”. Standpoint Research downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Thursday, December 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3 with “Equal Weight”.