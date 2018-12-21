Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.28 million, down from 102,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 20,428 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 4201.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 70,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 112.59 million shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $18.0 target in Tuesday, August 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. Vetr upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $18.59 target in Monday, August 24 report. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird. Nomura maintained the shares of BAC in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 24 by KBW.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $749.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 14,912 shares to 595,208 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE) by 184,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,604 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA elevating two wealth management leaders to executive team – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, Ford and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 8.4 calls to 1 put with focus on December 24.50 and 25 calls – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 3,690 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 1.23M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Country Club Na reported 23,339 shares. 3.08M were reported by Corvex Management L P. Polar Llp has invested 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South State Corp reported 395,511 shares. Patriot Wealth Management holds 372,351 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.96% or 2.37 million shares. Financial Mngmt Pro stated it has 3,103 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 184,993 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust invested in 0.26% or 85,270 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 311,217 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.04% or 8,881 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.47 million shares or 2.15% of all its holdings.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15M on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 4.92 million shares. Nuwave Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 552 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Llc accumulated 49,214 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Cullinan Associates holds 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 262,689 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Limited Partnership invested in 3.89% or 557,189 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,773 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advisors Llc has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 111,683 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru Com stated it has 30,400 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Natl Bank Trust Ltd reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.92% or 65,410 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.69 million shares. Alexandria Lc owns 77,981 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. 98,937 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $208.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,510 shares to 12,675 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Microsoft, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, F5 Networks, Green Plains Partners LP, Itron, and Progress Software Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Is Closing In On Amazon In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2018 : GE, QQQ, VG, MSFT, T, S, AABA, CMCSA, PBR, VZ, SBUX, SYMC – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBBY, MSFT, MEI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.