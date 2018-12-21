Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) by 44.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 30,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 67,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Westwood Holdings Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 114,927 shares traded or 167.42% up from the average. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 44.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Exits Position in KapStone Paper; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,271 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.82 million, up from 184,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 7.86 million shares traded or 61.28% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc Wisconsin Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,642 shares to 109,097 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Com (NYSE:LOW) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold WHG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 0.05% more from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). D E Shaw And Commerce holds 0% or 4,950 shares. 10,639 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 12,300 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 7 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Invesco owns 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 12,941 shares. Amer Interest reported 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 689 shares. Citigroup invested in 2,159 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 52,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De reported 1,235 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Hendershot Invs Incorporated stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Thursday, October 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $49.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20 with “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6300 target in Thursday, April 19 report. FBR Capital downgraded it to “Mkt Perform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, October 11 report. FBR Capital upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, December 18. Hilliard Lyons downgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, July 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $571.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 6,000 shares to 3,916 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,372 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747 worth of stock or 4,200 shares. Shares for $141,790 were sold by QUBEIN NIDO R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 112,095 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 9,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 72,299 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 8.42M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.31% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Willis Counsel holds 1.48% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 443,932 shares. 251,923 are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Cypress Grp invested in 0.1% or 11,300 shares. 14,993 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. Richard Bernstein Llc holds 87,582 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com reported 87 shares. Kentucky-based Community Tru And Inv has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Illinois-based Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.72% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Polaris Greystone Fin Group Ltd Com has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

