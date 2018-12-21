Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Co Com (BDX) by 66.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 769 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $200,000, down from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $218.36. About 715,324 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stage Stores Inc (SSI) by 20.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 413,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stage Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.39 million market cap company. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 30.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.95 TO $1.35; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Rev $359.7M; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – FOR FY 2018, THE COMPANY REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.61 BLN TO $1.64 BLN

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $165 target in Friday, September 23 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, August 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Monday, July 10 report.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. 2,080 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R. 4,530 shares valued at $1.07 million were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14. 5,243 shares were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr, worth $1.28M on Monday, November 19. $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. Borzi James W had sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49M. Lim James C sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Donaldson Cap Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,210 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 185 are held by Washington Tru National Bank. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 5,676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 936,550 shares. Cypress Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 25 shares. Adage Cap Group Limited Liability Company holds 327,943 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Patten Group has invested 0.78% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fragasso Group invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,923 shares. Cambridge reported 2,947 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn has 89,717 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated holds 1,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stone Run Cap Lc invested in 38,239 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.75M for 20.52 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $563.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 50,862 shares to 146,853 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 11,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SSI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 1.73% more from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Inc reported 34,611 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1 shares. Eqis holds 0.02% or 123,990 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 3,505 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Barclays Public Limited Co owns 4,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Vanguard holds 0% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 813 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 30,200 shares. 161,033 are held by Invesco Ltd. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 32,709 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $110.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York & Co Inc (NYSE:NWY) by 422,774 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $4.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.