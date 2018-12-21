Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 47.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 9,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.05M, down from 19,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 221,915 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 20.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (SJR) by 80.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 102,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $486,000, down from 127,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 267,203 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 18.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste

Among 11 analysts covering BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. BIO-TECHNE Corp had 31 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Tuesday, August 18. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of TECH in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, October 29. As per Thursday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Thursday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 7 by Stephens.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TECH’s profit will be $37.01M for 35.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold TECH shares while 112 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.66 million shares or 7.06% less from 37.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 65,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs Company holds 175,855 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.09% or 10,300 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.54% or 63,512 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 32,030 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Shelton holds 2,648 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 16,211 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Virtu Ltd accumulated 5,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Palisade Asset Lc invested in 15,299 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank reported 5,488 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,083 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 57,214 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 88 are held by Ftb Advisors.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $279.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 41,385 shares to 157,267 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 40,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V sold 5,000 shares worth $942,334.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $996.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont Com New (NYSE:TD) by 157,570 shares to 253,773 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 64,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SJR’s profit will be $128.62M for 18.07 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

