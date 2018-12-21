Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 58.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 1,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,963 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $821,000, up from 2,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $164.16. About 7.68M shares traded or 31.08% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 2.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,790 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.21 million, up from 127,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $292.33. About 1.65 million shares traded or 21.85% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70 million and $229.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 30,782 shares to 21,777 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 36,662 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 33,824 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 933,544 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 3,147 are held by Sun Life Fin. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,066 are held by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. American Asset Inc invested in 0.51% or 2,781 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 757,662 shares. First Western Cap Com invested 3.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Architects holds 0.15% or 4,430 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16.25M shares.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Friday, December 22 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, February 22 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Saturday, August 29 by Vetr. Jefferies maintained the shares of HD in report on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $354,960. The insider Lennie William G. sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M. On Wednesday, November 28 Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 13,457 shares. Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 21. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Roseborough Teresa Wynn also sold $1.28 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Friday, December 7.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, April 25. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, July 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, July 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Finance Grp has invested 0.24% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,165 shares. 2,562 are held by Brinker. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited holds 6,759 shares. Missouri-based Commerce Bancshares has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) has 466 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oracle Inv Mgmt Inc holds 6,368 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 2,854 shares. Bainco International Invsts owns 18,703 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba holds 6,270 shares. Clark Estates Ny reported 13,500 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 374,386 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

