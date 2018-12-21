Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 1.23 million shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 22.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 18,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.06M, down from 84,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 5.54M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 12 sales for $188,099 activity. Another trade for 205 shares valued at $6,970 was made by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, August 31. $4,123 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was sold by Ruffing Thomas C on Friday, November 30. Shares for $101,610 were bought by Cotton Leonard W on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 11 analysts covering Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc had 23 analyst reports since January 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo reinitiated the shares of BXMT in report on Wednesday, December 6 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, December 17 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, July 6. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 15 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) rating on Thursday, September 14. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $33.0 target. The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, February 16. Wood maintained Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $74.20 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.14% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $341.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 40,000 shares to 45,800 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amer Intl accumulated 74,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,789 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. United Automobile Association invested in 18,813 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 189,778 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Oppenheimer And Co invested in 14,106 shares. Gvo Asset Mngmt invested in 1.68 million shares or 19.6% of the stock. 1,500 are held by Regions Fin. 309 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Hardman Johnston Limited Liability Company holds 12,570 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 EPS, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 35,051 shares valued at $5.40M was made by Johnson Denise C on Monday, October 1.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $267.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 5,564 shares to 16,136 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Monday, January 8. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 17 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Friday, April 15. The stock has “Sell” rating by Axiom Capital on Thursday, September 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 11. On Thursday, December 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 24.