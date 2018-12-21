Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 68.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $871,000, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $313.05. About 5.37 million shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 22.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,260 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28M, down from 45,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 628,533 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 11.30% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 51.69% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.89 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $117.06 million for 10.94 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $4.46 million activity. White George Burton sold $1.58 million worth of stock. 6,000 shares were sold by Oroschakoff Michelle, worth $378,000 on Tuesday, November 27. Shares for $274,137 were sold by RIEPE JAMES S on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 29,876 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Gooley Thomas on Wednesday, December 12.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 479,455 shares to 524,117 shares, valued at $38.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 548,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Com (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold LPLA shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.98 million shares or 3.69% less from 79.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 147,410 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested in 0% or 7,700 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,572 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Invesco Ltd holds 0.06% or 2.89 million shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 259,202 shares. Millennium Lc invested in 408,889 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,699 shares. 421,548 are held by Parametric Associates Llc. Contravisory Invest reported 0.07% stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 8,927 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd holds 0.12% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 6,700 shares. Bluecrest Limited holds 4,722 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes John Marshall & Associates Investment Center – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Research Publishes Investment Midyear Outlook 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Seattle First Asset Management – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Mayco Financial Services Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings had 58 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, May 8. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 12 by Citigroup. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 27. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 12. Morgan Stanley maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Thursday, October 5 with “Underweight” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) rating on Monday, June 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Blow To Boeing And Airbus Super Duopoly? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Boeing Company (BA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Cancellation Battle With Fast Grower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Big Boeing Dividend Increase Is on the Way – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $203.0 target in Friday, December 22 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Monday, June 4. As per Friday, December 18, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Melius Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 4 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 23.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $1.75 million were sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.