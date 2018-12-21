Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, down from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $249.36. About 62,956 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 41.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 66.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $765,000, up from 2,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.21. About 1.26M shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $20.78 million activity. 700 shares were sold by Troupe Quincy B, worth $209,160. Grinnell David L. sold 784 shares worth $241,096.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SAM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.07% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Goldman Sachs Group holds 225,107 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.03% or 51,774 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 18,103 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 26,531 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,742 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company owns 345 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 2,100 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 54,876 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 225,846 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,094 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Davis And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Fmr Llc accumulated 23 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,364 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Boston Beer Co had 71 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Sell” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 8. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Friday, April 28 to “Positive”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 26. Jefferies maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 110.71% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SAM’s profit will be $20.12 million for 35.22 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $21.08 million activity. The insider Arbuckle Stuart A sold $377,901. $376,550 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Parini Michael. On Monday, October 8 Kewalramani Reshma sold $430,920 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,305 shares. 6,818 shares were sold by Bhatia Sangeeta N., worth $1.31 million. Sachdev Amit sold $709,709 worth of stock. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 140,211 shares worth $22.43M.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $965.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,924 shares to 231,238 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,087 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stonebridge Management invested in 0.17% or 2,562 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 7,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 353,427 shares. Citigroup reported 173,477 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 249,092 shares. 1,548 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.1% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Asset Management One Com Ltd owns 415,557 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Highbridge Limited Liability Corp owns 14,224 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.77% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 24,787 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0.04% or 1,899 shares. Moreover, Ardsley Advisory Ptnrs has 0.16% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 6,000 shares. 86,412 were accumulated by Bamco Ny. Maine-based Schroder Invest Management Gru has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).