Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,939 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04 million, up from 22,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $123.87. About 16.27M shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 33,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.40M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.57 million shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 73,530 shares stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.59% or 9,473 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 122,331 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Inc invested in 44,745 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.27% or 3,488 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.48% or 20,391 shares. Patten invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 1.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Johnson Gru has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Azimuth Cap Ltd stated it has 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price Cap Mngmt has invested 0.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Js Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 13,603 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial has 32,437 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, October 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 3 with “Buy”. Loop Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $123 target in Thursday, October 26 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, April 9. Vetr upgraded the shares of V in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $89 target in Tuesday, October 25 report.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541 on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 26,382 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 22,238 shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 390,575 shares. Moreover, Patten Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 524 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 173,714 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 450,021 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 89,794 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Regions stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 0.22% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 1492 Management Lc invested in 1.87% or 240,167 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 260,711 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Elk Creek Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.12M shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 1,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 34 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Tudor Pickering. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, May 25. SunTrust maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Monday, December 10 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, September 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 1 report.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $171,419 activity. Conn Mitzi P had sold 15,000 shares worth $176,400 on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.89M for 6.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 35,492 shares to 669,497 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 222,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).