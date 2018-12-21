Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 50.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 85,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,221 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88 million, down from 169,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.13 million shares traded or 73.87% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 1.22% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN

Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60 million, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 531,125 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $157.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 14 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cabot had 30 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on Friday, August 12 with “Hold” rating. Northcoast maintained the shares of CBT in report on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 2. As per Thursday, December 10, the company rating was initiated by BB&T Capital. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CBT in report on Tuesday, August 15 to “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CBT in report on Monday, April 11 to “Sector Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.02% or 185,290 shares. 11,418 are held by Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 210,994 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 8,060 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,896 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated invested in 8,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 173,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 2,995 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). First Manhattan stated it has 350 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,053 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 3,882 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 52,734 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.98 million activity. Cross Nicholas S. sold $1.05 million worth of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on Tuesday, August 21.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 4.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPT’s profit will be $119.73M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $33.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27,114 shares to 611,580 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold CPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 0.32% more from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile owns 0.06% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 3,253 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.01% or 2,562 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 14,469 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 76,764 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 51 shares. 2,424 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 1.08M shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Smithfield holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 56,716 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 546,464 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Trust Lp owns 16,645 shares. D E Shaw And reported 6,792 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 2,264 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Camden Property (NYSE:CPT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Camden Property had 84 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 10 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight”. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CPT in report on Tuesday, June 13 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Monday, September 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) rating on Friday, September 22. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $96 target. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Friday, October 13.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $30.95 million activity. $915,257 worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was sold by Jessett Alexander J.. Shares for $5.97M were sold by ODEN D KEITH on Monday, December 3. Gallagher Michael P had sold 1,841 shares worth $173,754. CAMPO RICHARD J had sold 63,000 shares worth $5.97 million on Monday, December 3. 2,190 shares were sold by MCGUIRE WILLIAM B, worth $202,790 on Tuesday, October 30.