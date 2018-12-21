Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 160.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 17,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 584,030 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 16/04/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY SPEAKS ON CARBON PRICING IN LONDON

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 305.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 28,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.62 million, up from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 753,272 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Thoughts On Shell’s Possible Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. BP – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP pledges to consider climate resolution by activist investors – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equinor seeks exploratory well in Great Australian Bight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. BP had 67 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Friday, August 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, July 31. Jefferies maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 15. Jefferies maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Thursday, July 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $35.9000 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) on Monday, November 2 to “Equalweight” rating. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Reduce” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Kepler Cheuvreux. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $288.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 47,721 shares to 2,443 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 50,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,339 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forge First Asset Management November 2018 Commentary: Short U.S. Credit Cards – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “E*Trade closes acquisition of 1M brokerage accounts from Capital One – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Capital One Q3: NII, NIM increase Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One: Projecting Third Quarter Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of COF in report on Friday, April 1 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 11 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Instinet to “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Friday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COF in report on Monday, April 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating.