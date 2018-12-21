Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 11,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,509 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.67 million, down from 166,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.52. About 19.72M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 361,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $255.88M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 569,400 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $1.12 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of stock. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45 million was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 1 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Sunday, September 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 27. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 20. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, July 20 report. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Rech holds 0.51% or 273,876 shares. Wealthfront, a California-based fund reported 365,084 shares. Jlb holds 136,772 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,547 shares. Choate Inv Advisors holds 116,603 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 109,965 shares or 2.13% of the stock. 295,861 are held by Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Cookson Peirce stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lee Danner Bass holds 1.26% or 111,116 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Cap Mngmt holds 1.43% or 20,810 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 1.27M shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Stephens Management Grp Inc Lc has 1,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4.54% or 77,048 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 111,683 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $13.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 3.00 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $230.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 52.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Among 20 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cardinal Health had 59 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 17 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Tuesday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Leerink Swann downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Wednesday, December 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, November 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 4 report. Zacks downgraded Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on Monday, August 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Wednesday, April 19.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.73M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.02% or 129,705 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 377,194 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd holds 927,657 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 39,903 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 655 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 5,066 shares in its portfolio. 25,861 were accumulated by Miller Inv L P. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,117 shares. 1.56M are held by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Sg Americas Llc, a New York-based fund reported 86,199 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 3,793 shares. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.1% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,743 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.3% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 340,622 shares.