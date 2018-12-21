Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86 million, up from 66,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 522,156 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has risen 10.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 5.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 20,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 353,238 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.27M, down from 373,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 7.41 million shares traded or 406.55% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 44 insider sales for $27.76 million activity. $222,108 worth of stock was sold by Rust Scott Arthur on Wednesday, August 1. The insider TRUCHARD JAMES J sold $676,350. On Wednesday, August 1 the insider Roiko John Charles sold $87,591. Starkloff Eric Howard sold $122,950 worth of stock.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.44 earnings per share, up 23.23% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CE’s profit will be $326.38 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.

