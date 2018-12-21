Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 13.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 4.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.38% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 35.12 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.94M, up from 31.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 6.91 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has risen 22.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications ne; 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 16/04/2018 – The Columbian: Google in talks to buy Nokia’s in-flight broadband; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better Wi-Fi on planes; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 43.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 17,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,910 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, up from 38,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 46 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. $63,503 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. 1,185 shares were sold by HAMILTON RICK, worth $30,277 on Thursday, June 21. McFeely Scott also sold $34,292 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. Rothenstein David M had sold 2,000 shares worth $62,184 on Friday, September 14. 1,978 shares were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, worth $50,538. The insider SMITH GARY B sold $311,747.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE, CIEN and ADIL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Ciena Tops Q4 Expectations – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gigaclear Networks Selects Ciena to Improve Connectivity in Rural Areas – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold CIEN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 146.14 million shares or 1.83% more from 143.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usa Portformulas, Michigan-based fund reported 10,844 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 38,241 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 120,610 shares. Missouri-based Piermont Capital Mgmt has invested 1.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 101,254 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Magnetar Finance Limited stated it has 21,256 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 9,836 shares. 12,339 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 219,327 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0.08% stake. 813,300 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 148,895 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Inter Dur Pfd & In (FPF) by 21,355 shares to 598 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,994 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX).

Among 26 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ciena had 114 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Northland Capital on Monday, October 1 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 25. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3200 target in Friday, June 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 3 by Northland Capital. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Drexel Hamilton upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Thursday, June 1 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley initiated the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, October 9 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 13 by William Blair. As per Friday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nokia Should Weather Correction Better Than Most In Tech – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions NYSE:NOK – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nokia, Oi come to long-term net modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.