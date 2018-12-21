Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) by 13.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 114,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 715,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.34M, down from 830,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 3.60M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 18.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 15,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,508 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.94M, up from 85,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 400 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 23,667 shares to 103,859 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JPC).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $3.90 million activity. $153,517 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by Accardi Tracy on Wednesday, December 12. $1.41 million worth of stock was sold by KIDDOO BRUCE E on Monday, December 3. Shares for $85,119 were sold by Preeshl Bryan. The insider DOLUCA TUNC sold $284,000. BRONSON JOSEPH R had sold 5,000 shares worth $294,895 on Monday, September 10. $204,693 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by NEIL CHRISTOPHER J on Monday, July 2.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $171.78 million for 19.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MXIM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.03% less from 247.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.22 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rfg Advisory Group Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 9,179 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 9,972 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 35,154 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 21,504 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 303,292 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 106,300 shares. Sensato Limited Liability Com reported 214,629 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gam Hldgs Ag owns 6,975 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp holds 90,380 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 1.42 million shares or 3.12% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.11% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Korea Inv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,709 shares to 97,368 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million. $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David. $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Kramer Kelly A.. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. $3.24M worth of stock was sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arvest State Bank Trust Division invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Grp has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 85,038 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 3.85 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 845 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 664,155 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garde Capital Inc, Washington-based fund reported 11,419 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burt Wealth owns 4,433 shares. Clark Management Gp has invested 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 82,560 are held by First Allied Advisory Service. Freestone Ltd Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Timber Hill Ltd Liability has 1.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H owns 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,584 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.

