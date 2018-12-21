Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 48.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, up from 21,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 12.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 71.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53 million, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 319,581 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 18.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $905.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 201,356 shares to 237,230 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,600 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABM Industries +5.3% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow closes down more than 450 points as Fed and government-shutdown fears punish bulls – MarketWatch” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow jumps more than 300 points, posts best day in over two weeks as Amazon and GM rise – CNBC” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Encouraged With Bob Evans Brand After Meeting With Post Management (NYSE:POST) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $101.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 2,769 shares to 10,514 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 8,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,195 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Etf (IJT).

