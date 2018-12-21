Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 40.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,459 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, down from 59,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 2.43 million shares traded or 126.71% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 14.20% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 20,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,342 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.78M, down from 143,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.15 million shares traded or 169.15% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.94 million activity. Shares for $144,140 were sold by English Frank E. Jr.. $911,409 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was sold by CARY RICHARD C. 12,500 shares were sold by Ziebell William F, worth $934,750.

Among 15 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Gallagher Unveils New Financial & Retirement Services Practice – PRNewswire" on December 13, 2018

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AJG’s profit will be $93.66M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga" on December 10, 2018