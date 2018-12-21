Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 18.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.21 million, up from 462,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 7.99M shares traded or 48.78% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) by 44.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 64,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 210,072 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95M, up from 145,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 884,362 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 13.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Appoints Edward J. Kelly III to Board of Directors; Art Ryan to Retire from Board in April 2019 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP For: Dec 13 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Big Bank Stocks That Are Breaking Down – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), FAANG Stocks And More – Benzinga” published on October 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks mostly tone down expectations for Q3, but Wells Fargo delivers some good news – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $542.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 30,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,794 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $614,440 activity. $508,480 worth of stock was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN on Tuesday, October 23.

Among 26 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Monday, March 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Thursday, September 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $37.0 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Monday, October 24 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Wednesday, June 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3500 target. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 12 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, May 1. Piper Jaffray upgraded Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Friday, April 21 to “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Monday, October 24. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. On Tuesday, November 24 the stock rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Company owns 0.12% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 11,725 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 11,852 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Boston Common Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 191,452 shares. Bailard has invested 0.28% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc owns 51,624 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 6,993 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 125 shares. Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.21M shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 119,262 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Menta Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cooper Tire had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, November 16. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 11 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, January 10. The company was maintained on Monday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by B. Riley & Co. As per Friday, October 7, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Jefferies. JP Morgan upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) rating on Tuesday, March 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $51 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CTB shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 2.56% more from 52.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 1.53 million shares. Horrell Mgmt invested in 30,746 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 300,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp reported 1.71 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 90,700 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 82,304 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Numerixs Invest Technology reported 0% stake. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 357,169 were reported by Schwab Charles Mgmt. Snow Capital LP owns 210,072 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 136,032 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.16% or 43,093 shares.