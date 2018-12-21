Fil Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 87.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 675,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.90 million, up from 772,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 21.13M shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 339,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.89M, down from 347,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 24.10 million shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability owns 33.91 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 4.34 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trust Of Virginia Va owns 57,579 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has invested 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security State Bank Of So Dak reported 28,870 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.12% stake. Old Dominion Capital Management reported 60,979 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,955 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.1% or 9,229 shares. Nippon Life Com stated it has 0.56% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sageworth Tru Communication stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 72,303 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Company stated it has 63,651 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of KO in report on Thursday, September 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. As per Monday, January 9, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Friday, September 15. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, October 23. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by Goldman Sachs.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 5. $479,800 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R. $3.74M worth of stock was sold by MARK LARRY M on Friday, November 9. DINKINS JAMES L sold $450,340 worth of stock. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $729,768 was sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD. $2.25M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by HAYS ED on Wednesday, November 7.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Facebook Stock Is Compelling for Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “What Does Buffett’s Portfolio Tell Us About the Direction Berkshire Is Taking? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “An Upgrade For A Defensive Sector (NYSE:XLP) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things That Defined Aurora Cannabis’ 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Buying A Cannabis Grower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $67.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 188,095 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $286.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 293,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Trade War With China May End Soon: You’ll Wish You Bought Alibaba Before Then – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Stock Is A Sleeping Dragon, Business Is A Monster – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba In Driver’s Seat – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Chinese Stocks That Are Worth a Gamble In 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “After The Crash: Hold Or Fold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.