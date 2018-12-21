Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 19,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 882,254 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.74M, up from 863,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 16.07M shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 50.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 10,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,833 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45 million, up from 20,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 604,120 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 45.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Reaffirmed Its Guidance for the Full Yr 2018; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences

Since June 28, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.54 million activity. $191,273 worth of stock was bought by WEISZ STEPHEN P on Friday, September 21. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $460,380 was made by Geller John E JR on Monday, November 12.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $7.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21,623 shares to 34,624 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 20,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,803 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST).

Among 13 analysts covering Marriot Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Marriot Vacations Worldwide had 34 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Janney Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform” on Friday, August 4. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of VAC in report on Friday, October 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 16 by M Partners. The stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Friday, July 24. Nomura maintained Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.50, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold VAC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 72.81 million shares or 208.06% more from 23.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 213,451 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 4,160 were reported by Old Natl Commercial Bank In. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 18,593 shares. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 11,202 shares in its portfolio. Summit Ltd owns 2,937 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,227 shares. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 7,587 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Prentiss Smith reported 6 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 119,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 21,135 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. California Employees Retirement reported 85,584 shares stake. Pitcairn invested in 2,806 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $249.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 24,447 shares to 103,084 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. 15,100 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K. The insider MARK LARRY M sold $3.74 million. Shares for $2.60 million were sold by MURPHY JOHN. HAYS ED sold $4.43 million worth of stock or 91,000 shares. $479,800 worth of stock was sold by Perez Beatriz R on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $2.06 million were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.58% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 1.16M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,772 shares. Mariner Wealth has 23,201 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hodges Cap Management Inc accumulated 14,340 shares. Excalibur Corporation stated it has 36,916 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Chemical National Bank reported 134,071 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 60,651 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 2.77 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 9,400 shares. Essex Inc stated it has 42,124 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rech & Mngmt has 0.99% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 72,177 shares. Weybosset Research And Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.41% or 15,378 shares.

